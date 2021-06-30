Contrasting The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

This table compares The Walt Disney and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.83 -$2.86 billion $2.02 86.10 BIT Mining $3.34 million 111.01 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

BIT Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Walt Disney and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 0 4 22 0 2.85 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $201.19, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.