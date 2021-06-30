Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLRS opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

