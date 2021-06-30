Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

CJREF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

