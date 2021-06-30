Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.20). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.