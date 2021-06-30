Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,721,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

