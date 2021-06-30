Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned 0.05% of First Foundation worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

