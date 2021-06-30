Covington Capital Management Buys 540 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.