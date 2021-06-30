Covington Capital Management Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

