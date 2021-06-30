Covington Capital Management Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $273.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.