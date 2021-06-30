Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 38.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $176.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

