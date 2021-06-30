Covington Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 170,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

