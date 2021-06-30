Cowen Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $230.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $186.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.81. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 27,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Dynamics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 170.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

