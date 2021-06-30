Cowen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMBTU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000.

OTCMKTS GMBTU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

