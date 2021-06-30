Cowen Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000.

OTCMKTS PHICU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Wednesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

