Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $248,000 in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,962,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

