Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $495,000 in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of ATSPU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.