CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.48. CRA International shares last traded at $87.35, with a volume of 53,480 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $634.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

