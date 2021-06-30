Craig Hallum Raises Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $29.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -802.07 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

