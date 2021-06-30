Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

