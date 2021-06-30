Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Crane worth $56,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Crane by 26.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crane by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.