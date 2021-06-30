Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,092,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,836,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

