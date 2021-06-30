Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 83.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nokia were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.