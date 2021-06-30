Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $342.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $254.72 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

