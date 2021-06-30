Credit Suisse AG Sells 43,279 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,279 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Cerner worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Cerner by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cerner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

