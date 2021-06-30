Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,223 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 67.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 60,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 207.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 35.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $229.78 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.