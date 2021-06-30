Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cree were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at about $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

