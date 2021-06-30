Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

