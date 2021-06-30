CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $142.52

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.52, but opened at $155.22. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 60,232 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
