CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $142.52

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.52, but opened at $155.22. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 60,232 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

