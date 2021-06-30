Critical Comparison: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.12 $1.08 million ($0.01) -1,286.00 Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.21 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rush Street Interactive and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.40%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.70%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Genius Sports on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.