Critical Survey: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveVox and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than LiveVox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.50 -$410,000.00 $0.07 169.57

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23% Accel Entertainment -2.66% 6.21% 1.34%

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats LiveVox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners with gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 12,247 video gaming terminals across 2,435 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

