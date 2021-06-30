Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

