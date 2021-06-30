Crowns (CWS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $535,730.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00014000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $535,730.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,423 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

