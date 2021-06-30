CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.00. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.