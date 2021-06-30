CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSLLY stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 86,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,922. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

