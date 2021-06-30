Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Down 2.9%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35.

About Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

