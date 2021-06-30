CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post sales of $15.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $17.07 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURI. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 389,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $17,974,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

