Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.30

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

