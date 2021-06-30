CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,420.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and last traded at GBX 2,405 ($31.42), with a volume of 4920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,405 ($31.42).

Several research firms have recently commented on CVSG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,190.58. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 150.31.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

