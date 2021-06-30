Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.87 ($103.37).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €76.28 ($89.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.15. Daimler has a 12-month low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.