Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Dairy Farm International stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

