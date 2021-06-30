Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Dairy Farm International stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 3,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.72. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Dairy Farm International
