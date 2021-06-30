Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

DHR opened at $270.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.40 and a 52-week high of $273.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

