DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. DATA has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $812,656.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00652492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038072 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

