Datarius Credit Trading Up 1.8% This Week (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $49,946.70 and approximately $65.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

