DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

