Decentraland (MANA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.53 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $895.18 million and $52.53 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,226,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,336,621 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.