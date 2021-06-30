Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DBTX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). On average, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,501,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

