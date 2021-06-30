Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Trading Up 3.9%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.