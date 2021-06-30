Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.42 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 7,764,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329,807. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,676,000 after buying an additional 166,095 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.