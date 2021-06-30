Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

