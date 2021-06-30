Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Derwent London stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,325 ($43.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,632. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.95. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,439.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

